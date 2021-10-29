Suspension of international flights extended till November 30 by DGCA

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India has extended the suspension of international passenger flights to and from the country till November 30, 2021. The ban is not applicable to cargo flights and those approved by DGCA.

India has banned all scheduled international flights in March 2020. The suspension was extended several times since then.

Also Read: Budget airline announces flights to UAE from Kerala at 499 dirhams

At present, commercial passenger flights under air bubble scheme are operating to and from the country. India has formed air bubble pacts with around 25 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under this scheme, special international flights can be operated by their airlines following an air bubble pact between two countries, irrespective of the travel ban.