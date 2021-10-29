Teenage girl abducted and raped in UP, accused arrested

Ballia: A man was arrested from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly abducting and raping a teenage girl. The girl was abducted by the accused, identified as Sonu Singh of her village on October 24.

Police officials said that the victim was taken to Ballia and Kanpur, and raped. An FIR was registered against Singh on the complaint of the victim’s mother, under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. Police added that the accused was arrested and the girl sent for a medical examination. An investigation into the matter is underway.