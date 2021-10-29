Varun Gandhi attacks UP Govt over farmers’ issues; demands legal guarantee for MSP

Lucknow: BJP MP Varun Gandhi, came up with another attack on Uttar Pradesh government over the issues of farmers, alleging that ‘crippling corruption’ in procurement centres is completely out in the open and that they are forced to sell their grains to middlemen. He further demanded a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP), one of the demands of farmer unions protesting against three farm laws, pointing out that farmers will continue to be exploited in ‘mandis’ (markets for agricultural produce) as long as this is not done.

The Pilibhit MP also posted a video of him speaking apparently to a government official at a mandi in Bareilly. Gandhi is heard saying that it is a matter of ‘big shame’ for the state government, while raising the issue of hardship facing farmers. The MP sought stringent action in the matter.

He also alleged that the ‘nexus’ between officials and middlemen to force farmers to sell their grains at a much lower price than stipulated is visible across the country. Gandhi warned the official that if his representative records any evidence of corruption or ill-treatment to farmers, then he will not make any request to the government, but instead move court and ensure that get such officials get arrested.

‘At every procurement centre in the state there is crippling corruption which is completely out in the open. Farmers’ grains are forcibly rejected after which they sell their produce out of desperation to middlemen. The administration takes a cut. With farmers already facing steep input costs, lack of fertilisers and inclement weather, saddling him with a system that ensures he sells at a loss is going to drive the next generation away from agriculture and threaten both our food and national security. It will also lead to social unrest and create fissures where none need exist’, Gandhi alleged.