6 BSP MLAs joins Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: In a shock to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati, its six MLAs -Hargovind Bhargav, Haji Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind, Aslam Raini, Sushma Patel, and Aslam Chaudhary joined the Samajwadi Party. Rakesh Rathore, a BJP MLA from Sitapur Sadar assembly constituency also joined the SP. The MLAs joined SP in the presence former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

‘After today, the chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) will change his slogan from ‘Mera Parivaar, BhaJaPa (My family, BJP)’ to ‘Mera Parivaar, Bhaagta Parivaar (My family is running away)’, said Akhilesh Yadav.

On Monday, former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders Lalji Verma and Ramachal Rajbhar had announced that they will formally join the Samajwadi Party at a rally in Ambedkar Nagar district on November 7 in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party had decided to make alliance with Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) for the upcoming assembly elections. The announcement was made by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar at a massive rally held in Mau.