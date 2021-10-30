Dubai Global Village: Know the ticket price and other details

Dubai: The 26th edition of Dubai Global Village opened on October 26. This year visitors can enjoy 26 pavilions representing more than 80 cultures. These pavilions include Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, and the UAE. The mega event will continue for 167 days until April 10, 2022.

The village is spread over more than 1.6 million square metres, where visitors can enjoy the shopping, dining and entertainment experiences along with a wide range of events, shows and activities. it is located on Exit 37 on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (311) in Dubai land, just east of Arabian Ranches.

The ticket price is 20 UAE dirham. Children aged under three, people of determination and senior citizens are eligible for free entry.

Global Village is open from Saturday to Wednesday from 4pm until midnight and from Thursday to Friday from 4pm until 1am. Entry gates are closed 30 minutes before closing time.