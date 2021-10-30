‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry to release autobiography next year

The upcoming memoir of Friends actor Matthew Perry will tell the story of his past struggles with drug abuse. It has been called ‘candid, self-aware, and unflinchingly honest, but also funny’. This is the first time a primary cast member from Friends has released a book, so there will be lots of new anecdotes for Friends fans to enjoy. On the sitcom Friends, Matthew portrayed Chandler Bing.

According to reports, the actor has a seven-figure agreement with Macmillan’s Flatiron Books for his memoir. ‘There has been so much written about me by others in the past. I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse’s mouth. In this case, the horse’s mouth being me,’ Matthew said.

As per the publisher, Matthew’s book will take readers ‘behind-the-scenes and onto the set of the most successful comedy of all time while opening up about his inner problems with addiction. This is the book that Friends fans have been waiting for.’

Matthew’s autobiography will be edited by Megan Lynch, the publisher of Flatiron Books. She expressed her delight at the prospect of bringing this book to people during a period of isolation and division. The memoir which is yet to be named, is set for a Fall 2022 release.

The American sitcom Friends aired on NBC for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004. Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer also appeared in the show.

Matthew has been open about his drug addiction, which began when he was prescribed Vicodin for injuries incurred in a 1997 jet ski accident. Despite his history of alcohol and drug misuse, Matthew has an optimistic attitude towards life and also maintained his acting career, playing in films such as Fools Rush In and others.