Fuel prices increased again

New Delhi: The public sector oil marketing companies in the country increased the fuel prices again. Price of petrol and diesel was hiked by 35 paise per litre. This is for a sixth day in a row that the fuel prices are hiked.

Thus, petrol now costs Rs 108.99 per litre and diesel Rs 97.72 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 114.81 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 105.86. A litre of petrol costs Rs 105.74 and a litre of diesel cost Rs 101.92 in Chennai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is priced Rs 109.46, up 34 paise, while a litre of diesel is Rs 100.84, up 35 paise.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxes and transportation charges. While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states and UTs.