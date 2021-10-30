Heavy Rainfall: IMD issues yellow alert in 12 districts in Kerala

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in Kerala and issued ‘Yellow Alert’ in 12 districts in the state. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.
The national weather agency said that a low-pressure area has formed over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal and is the cause of heavy rain in Kerala.
IMD also issued a heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka till November 1. An orange alert has been issued for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on October 30.
