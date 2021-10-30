Ishaan Khatter wishes rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday on her birthday

Ishaan Khatter has sent a sweet birthday message for his ‘Khaali Peeli’ co-star Ananya Panday, who turned 23 on Saturday. Ishaan shared several lovely photos of Ananya on Instagram, including one from their Maldives holiday, which they apparently took earlier this year.

Sharing the pictures, Ishaan wrote: ‘Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you.’

Click to see the birthday post by Ishaan Khatter on Instagram

Ishaan and Ananya, who co-starred in Khaali Peeli (2020), have been tight-lipped about their rumoured romance, although the two have a pleasant connection on and off the set. Earlier this year, the two spent the New Year in the Maldives. Despite the fact that they didn’t share any photos together, Ishaan subsequently posted a video from their beach holiday in which he thanked Anaya for her assistance with videography and editing.

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned Ananya in connection with the Aryan Khan drug case, Ishaan visited her home with a bouquet of flowers.

On the other hand, Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday and returned to his residence ‘Mannat’ on Saturday.