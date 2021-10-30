Jordan to deport unvaccinated expat workers

Amman: Jordan government decided to deport all unvaccinated expat workers from the country by mid-December. The Interior Ministry in the country said that there will be no exemption for anyone. The Ministry also updated that expats can get free vaccination and they do not need to show residency permits for vaccinations.

Tens of thousands of Egyptians, Filipinos and other nationalities work in the country. Jordan had earlier launched free mass vaccination drive in the country for Jordanians and foreigners.

Till now around 3.5 million out of a total population of 10 million are fully vaccinated. Jordan has till now reported more than 859,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 11,000 deaths.