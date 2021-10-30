Liars or stupid? : Arnold Schwarzenegger on world climate policies.

Any world leaders who warn that combating the climate catastrophe will harm the economy are ‘liars’ or ‘stupid,’ according to Arnold Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger made no specific mention about any of the countries.

The Republican politician and ‘Terminator’ actor argued that the environmental measures he adopted as governor of California from 2003 to 2011 proved that ‘going green’ was ‘the best job creator.’

‘We are number one economically in the US, with a GDP of $3.3 trillion, and that at the same time makes us the fifth economy in the world having the tightest environmental legislation,’ he added.

His remarks were made public ahead of the COP26 global climate summit, which will take place in Scotland next week.

Schwarzenegger, who earlier described environmentalism as ‘attractive’ and ‘cool,’ dismissed the notion that addressing climate change required people to give up many of their possessions.

The former bodybuilder also stated that he had reduced his meat consumption by about 70 percent to 80 percent and that he had noticed several health benefits as a result of the change in his diet.

He said that by giving up something very important to him, he added extra two years to his life span in ease.