Martyrdom for soldiers in mine blast !

Srinagar: An officer and a soldier were killed and three others injured in a mine blast near the Line of Control in the Nowshera-Sunderbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured were shifted to an army hospital and the condition of two remain critical.

As per the reports , the mishap happened when an army patrolling team stepped on to a mine near the LoC .

Further details are awaited.