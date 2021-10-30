DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Martyrdom for soldiers in mine blast !

Oct 30, 2021, 09:14 pm IST

Srinagar: An officer and a soldier were  killed and three others injured in a mine blast near   the Line of Control in the Nowshera-Sunderbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured were shifted to an army hospital and the condition of two remain critical.

As per the reports , the mishap happened when an army patrolling team stepped on to a mine near the LoC .

Further details are awaited.

