Massive traffic jam outside Arthur Road Jail ahead of Aryan’s release, video surfaces

A lingering crowd on Friday, outside Arthur Road Jail, caused traffic congestion and commotion, as they waited for a sight of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has been detained for the previous three weeks.

According to reports, word of the actor’s visit to the jail to pick up his kid had spread, prompting the gathering to grow even larger. The emotional moment of the father-son reunion was intended to be ‘snapped.’ However, as authorities asked them to disperse and informed that Aryan would not be released on Friday, but rather on Saturday, the majority of them were forced to depart disappointed. He would only be released on Saturday, the public was told, because no copy of the bail order had been placed in the bail box by 5.30 pm.

Superintendent N B Vayachal of Arthur Road Jail said, ‘Till 5.30 pm we had not received any order copy of the bail. As per procedure, it has to be dropped in the bail box but we did not find any bail order till then. However, whether it is Aryan Khan or any other, the rules are the same for everyone. If the order is put in the dropbox late in the night, he will be released on Saturday.’

Mumbai : Shah Rukh Khan's fans and media gather outside Arthur Road Jail ahead of Aryan's release. Video by- BL Soni#AryanKhan #DrugsCase #Mumbai #AryanKhanDrugCase pic.twitter.com/cb8Of9b8Il — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 29, 2021

After the news of Aryan Khan’s anticipated release got viral, there was a traffic jam on Sane Guruji Marg outside the jail all day. The jail authorities had requested bandobast from the Mumbai police to regulate the gathering and maintain law and order after noticing the large crowd of media personnel and civilians.