New travel protocols for citizens announced in UAE

Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in the UAE issued new travel protocols for residents and citizens.

Fully vaccinated people can travel to any country without any restriction. When returning from the countries included in the red list, the vaccinated passengers must take a PCR test upon arrival and take two more PCR tests on the fourth and eighth days.

Residents who are not fully vaccinated are not allowed to travel to countries that are included in the red list of the UAE. Only diplomats, patients and students are exempted from this rule.

Citizens returning from countries in the included in the red list must submit a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test result with a QR code for a test conducted within 48 hours from the time of departure as well as presenting the result of another Rapid PCR Test that was conducted not more than 6 hours before the departure time at the airport of the destination. Unvaccinated travellers must take a PCR test upon arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another test on the ninth day.