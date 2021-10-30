Pooja Bhatt thanks NCP Minister for speaking against ‘campaign of hate’ towards Bollywood

Pooja Bhatt thanked Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik for his support of the Bollywood industry. Malik addressed the media on Friday, a day after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the cruise drugs case and described the case as an attempt to ‘defame Bollywood.’

Pooja said on Twitter, sharing a post with a clip of Malik’s interaction with the media, ‘Thank you @nawabmalikncp for taking a stand against the engineered campaign of hate towards the Hindi film Industry. It makes us feel less orphaned. Bollywood & Bombay/Mumbai are Intrinsically linked. This is the city of dreams after all & has sustained millions over the years.’

Thank you @nawabmalikncp for taking a stand against the engineered campaign of hate towards the Hindi film Industry. It makes us feel less orphaned. Bollywood & Bombay/Mumbai are Intrinsically linked.This is the city of dreams after all & has sustained millions over the years. ? https://t.co/seMh3WFRJE — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 29, 2021

During the conversation, the minister referred to UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s plans of creating a film city in Noida and said: ‘They are trying to defame our Bollywood, and take it out of Mumbai to shift it to Uttar Pradesh.’

Pooja has been following Aryan’s case and has expressed her thoughts on the latest developments on Twitter. She recently retweeted an interview with Supreme Court counsel Dushyant Dave conducted by journalist Faye D’Souza, in which they discussed the case and Aryan’s release. Sharing the video, Pooja wrote, ‘Must watch. Tragic, terrifying, true.’

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan poses with team of lawyers after son Aryan gets bail

Aryan was apprehended earlier this month during a raid on a rumoured rave party on a cruise bound to Goa. On October 8, he was booked into the Arthur Road Jail. On Thursday, October 28, he was granted bail.