Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites to be held on Sunday

Bengaluru: The Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s death rites will take place on Sunday, October 31, according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The deceased star’s last rites will be done with full state honours. At Kanteerava Studios, the actor will be laid to rest alongside his parents, Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar.

‘Performing last rites after 6pm in that small space is going to be challenging. Considering all factors and discussing with his brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivrajkumar, we have decided that the last rites will be performed tomorrow (Sunday),’ said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The public can pay their respects to the late actor at Kanteerava stadium, where his mortal remains are still on display, until Sunday morning.

‘His daughter Dhrithi is yet to reach. She studies in the US and is on the way. Once she reaches, I don’t know how she’s going to handle this. She would need sometime to grieve. She calls me appa and calls her father pappa. She will ask me, ‘Where did you send pappa’, and I don’t know how to answer her. We believe last rites must not be performed once it is dark. So once Dhrithi reaches, we will decide and confirm the time for Sunday. Until then, no fan would be denied the chance to see him,’ Puneeth Rajkumar’s brother, Raghavendra Rajkumar, commented.

The last rites should take place in the first half of the day.

Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, died of cardiac arrest on October 29 in Bengaluru.