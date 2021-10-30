Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese ambassador, bans all imports

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has banned all imports from Lebanon. The government also expelled the Lebanese ambassador and gave him 48 hours to leave the country. Saudi Arabia also banned its citizens from travelling to Lebanon and also recalled its ambassador from Lebanon.

The decision was taken as George Kordahi, the information minister in Lebanon criticized Saudi Arabia for interfering in the civil war in Yemen.

‘The Kingdom’s government regrets the outcomes of the relations with the Lebanese Republic due to the Lebanese authorities ignoring facts, and their continued failure to take corrective measures’, said a statement issued by Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that the comments madeby his colleague was a personal one and not of the cabinet. There was no immediate comment by the Lebanese government on the expulsion of its ambassador or the ban on imports.

In April, Saudi Arabia banned all fruit and vegetable imports from Lebanon accusing an increase in drug smuggling.