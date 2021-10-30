SRK seen consuming cups and cups of coffee, making notes: says his Lawyer

The Bombay High Court granted Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s son Aryan Khan bail in the Mumbai narcotics case on Thursday. Aryan had been incarcerated at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail for more than three weeks after his bail had been refused twice.

Following a recent bail hearing in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday and Thursday, Aryan and the two co-accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were eventually granted release. His parents Shahrukh and mom Gauri Khan went through a harrowing experience as their son wallowed in jail. Mukul Rohatgi, the former Attorney General of India, who represented Aryan, said that Shah Rukh Khan only had coffee after coffee.

In an exclusive interview with a leading daily, Mukul Rohatgi said SRK had tears of joy after Aryan’s bail was granted. According to Rohatgi, the actor was extremely anxious and did not even eat properly. ‘He has been very, very worried the last three-four days that I was there and I’m not even sure whether he had proper meals. He was just having coffee after coffee. And he was very, very worried. And I could see a big sense of relief, yeah, on the father’s face last time I met him,’ Rohatgi said.

The lawyer further added that the Bollywood superstar ‘had given up all his professional activities. And he was very much available at all times. He was in fact making notes to help his legal team.’