The Pope accepts PM Modi’s invite to visit India, shares pics

Vatican City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit India, following a one-on-one meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City on Saturday. He was accompanied by Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor and the Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

According to reports, the meeting was originally supposed to last 20 minutes but ended up lasting an hour.

Sharing the pictures of the meeting with Pope, PM Modi tweeted: ‘Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India.’

Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India. @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/QP0If1uJAC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021

As per sources, PM Modi and Pope Francis addressed a wide variety of subjects aimed at improving the world, including combating climate change and alleviating poverty. ‘It may be recalled that the last Papal Visit happened in 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister and Pope John Paul II came to India. Now it is during PM Modi’s Prime Ministerial term that the Pope has been invited to visit India,’ sources said.

Also Read: Consensual sex with a major girl not a crime though immoral: Allahabad High Court

The discussion took place before delegation-level negotiations, which are anticipated to cover a wide variety of topics, including COVID-19. On the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, PM Modi is in Rome for the G20 Summit for two days.