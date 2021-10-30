Tripura issues revised entry guidelines for passengers from other states

Agartala: Tripura state government revised the entry guidelines to enter the state. The state government has made a negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for travellers from other states. The guidelines are applicable to states where more than one district has a positivity rate of 5%. The order comes in effect from October 30.

‘It is hereby informed that from October 30 onwards, negative test report for COVID-19 done by RT-PCR/True NAT/CBNAAT of 48 hours prior to journey is required for entry into the state through airport/railway station/Churaibari from those states of the country where more than one district having positivity rate of 5 per cent or more as on October 26 (Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland) irrespective of COVID-19 vaccination status’, said the government order.

If a negative report is not available, the passenger will have to undergo a COVID-19 test at the entry point. The order instructs the authorities to ensure strict implementation of instructions.