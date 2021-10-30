‘Welcome home, Prince’: Fans celebrate Aryan Khan’s release from Jail.

Aryan Khan has finally been released from Arthur Road Jail today, October 30. The Bombay High Court granted him bail on Thursday, October 28. Fans gathered in large numbers outside of his home to welcome him home.

A new photo of two fans holding up a banner with the caption, ‘Welcome Home, Prince Aryan,’ has gone viral. Shah Rukh Khan is seen in the picture with Aryan, while the others burst crackers. Aryan Khan was expected to walk out of the jail on Friday. Despite this, the formalities took longer than expected and could not be completed by 5:30 pm, so he had to spend another night in prison.

Mumbai: Fans gather outside actor Shahrukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' with a "welcome home Aryan Khan" poster. Aryan Khan is reaching home after spending weeks in Arthur Road Jail in drugs-on-cruise case. pic.twitter.com/90wwsB2eog — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Read more: Chemical traces found in food served by McDonald’s, Burger King, and Pizza Hut

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan Khan, 23, was detained along with several others following the raid. On October 8, he was sent to judicial custody after being arrested by the NCB on October 3.