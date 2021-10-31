3 members of a family found dead in Bengal village

Burdwan: Three members of a family were found dead at their residence in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Sunday. The incident happened in Khandra village in Manteshwar police station area, where Malabika Chakraborty (50), a widow, her brother Utpal Chatterjee (45) and son Kaushik (22) were found dead.

The bodies of Malabika and Kaushik were found lying in their room, while Utpal was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. The bodies were found after police broke into the house as neighbours got suspicious when they did not wake up in the morning. Neighbours raised their suspect that Utpal, who was mentally challenged, first killed his elder sister and her son, and then hanged himself.

Superintendent of Police Kamnasish Sen said that an investigation into the incident is underway.