United Kingdom sends millions more vaccine doses to developing nations.

As part of a much-needed move to speed up the post-pandemic economic recovery, the British government is sending 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to developing countries by the end of this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the decision in the G20 meeting, to let the other world leaders know that Britain is taking a step forward to end the vaccine apartheid.

Twenty of the world’s richest countries are meeting In Rome for a meeting and Johnson hopes it will result in firm commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions before the climate talks in Glasgow at the COP26 summit.

Britain said in a statement that it has sent 10 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, with another 10 million due in the following weeks, bringing the total to 30.6 million by 2021.