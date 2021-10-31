Abu Dhabi eases entry requirements for events, exhibitions

Abu Dhabi: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has issued revised entry requirements for events and exhibitions. As per the new guidelines, all attendees must have a negative PCR test result taken within 96 hours and a green status on Alhosn app.

Attendees must also wear face masks. The new measures are effective from 31 October 2021.

Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices for the month of November announced

Earlier this week, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) had updated the travel protocol of UAE citizens, travelling to countries on travel curbs list. The new rule allows vaccinated citizens to travel to countries on travel curbs list. However, the guideline prohibits travel for citizens who did not receive the full doses of the vaccine.