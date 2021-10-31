AIMIM will contest all elections in Maharashtra, claims Asaduddin Owaisi

Srinagar: Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad and the chief of All India Majlis-e-Itthehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi said that his party will contest all elections in Maharashtra. He also said that he is open to alliances with any party.

Owaisi also launched severe criticism against the Union government over border rows with China. The AIMIM leader said that China has occupied India’s land and the Union government is refusing to acknowledge it. And if the land is not occupied by China, then why holding talks with them, he asked. He also asked the BJP to form a team of MP’s to Ladakh and show the ground reality then. The AIMIM leader accused that BJP and RSS are silent in the matter.

He also said moves like doing away with the provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir had done nothing to change the ground situation in the region, as jawans and civilians were being killed in terror attacks.