Air carrier cancels flights to and from Dubai

Manila: The national air carrier of the Philippines, Philippine Airlines (PAL) cancelled its flights to and from Dubai. The flights were cancelled due to restrictions imposed by local authorities.

The air carrier cancelled its Manila-Dubai-Cebu flights on October 31 and Manila-Dubai-Manila flights on November 1 and 2.

The airline urged the authorities in Philippine and Dubai to resolve the issue. It also said that all affected passengers are given the option to rebook their flight, convert their ticket into a travel voucher, or get a refund.

The Philippines has included the UAE in the ‘yellow list’ of countries. So as per the entry rules, even fully vaccinated Filipinos from the UAE will have to undergo quarantine, until they receive a negative result from a test taken on their fifth day in the country. They shall then be required to undergo home quarantine for 10 days.