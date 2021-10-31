Amidst Iran tensions, an American B-1B bomber flies over Middle East

The United States Air Force said on Sunday that it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over major maritime chokepoints in the Middle East with partners including Israel, amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with international powers unravels.

The B-1B Lancer bomber sailed across the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, the Persian Gulf’s small opening through which 20 percent of all traded oil travels. It also flew over the Red Sea and its narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait, as well as Egypt’s Suez Canal.

In recent years, the Strait of Hormuz has seen attacks on vessels attributed on Iran, while the Red Sea has experienced similar strikes amid a continuous shadow war between Tehran and Israel. The Islamic Republic has denied involvement in the strikes, but it has pledged retaliation against Israel for a series of attacks on its nuclear programme.

Along with the bomber, fighter jets from Bahrain, Egypt, Israel and Saudi Arabia also flew.

The flyover was not immediately acknowledged by Iranian state media.