BJP leader Rajib Banerjee rejoins Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: BJP leader Rajib Banerjee joined Trinamool Congress (TMC). The former minister in West Bengal joined TMC in the presence of national General secretary Abhishek Banerjee at a rally held in Agartala, Tripura.

‘I realized that I cannot accept the politics of hatred and divisive ideology propagated by BJP. I cannot accept the anti-people policies of the BJP. I had often aired my opinions to the BJP leadership and criticized the personal attack and slander on Mamata Banerjee but no one listened’, said Rajib Banerjee after joining TMC.

Rajib Banerjee joined BJP just before the assembly election in West Bengal this year. He was defeated by TMC candidate in the Domjur assembly constituency in Howrah district. He was named BJP’s national executive committee member weeks ago.

He claimed that he left the TMC due to a misunderstanding. He said that he will now work under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.