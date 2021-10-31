BMC reduces gap between two COVID-19 doses to 28 days

Mumbai: The city’s immunisation campaign will gain even more traction now that the BMC has cut the time between Covishield shots from 84 to 28 days. After presenting passports or legitimate identity cards, anyone travelling abroad, government personnel and those working in the business sector can use the service. Despite the availability of vaccinations at public centres, Mumbai’s immunisation rate fell from 43,420 doses per day in September to 22,674 doses per day in October.

In spite of repeated requests from the BMC to the Centre, no decision was made to shorten the gap between Covishield doses. The BMC, on the other hand, has released new rules for some groups of individuals.

‘There was a constant demand from citizens wishing to travel abroad for tourism and other reasons that they be allowed to take the second dose 28 days after the first dose, instead of 84. Also, public and private establishments have started at full capacity as per the guidelines under ‘Break the Chain’. Employees working at these establishments were also constantly being asked to get the second dose,’ said an official of the BMC.

Also Read: India becoming fully capable of meeting any internal, external challenge: PM Modi

According to the amended requirements, Citizens must have a valid passport to take advantage of this additional benefit. The passport number will also be included in the vaccination certificate after such citizens have been vaccinated. The vaccination authorities have been directed to give a new certificate if the first dosage was not taken with the passport as proof.