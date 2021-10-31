Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar tests positive for Coronavirus

Mumbai: Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar tested positive for Covid-19. Urmila updated this through her social media handle and also urged all those that have come in contact with her to get themselves tested.

‘I’ve tested positive for #COVID19. I’m fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities’, tweeted Urmila Matondkar.

Urmila is currently serving as a political member of the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena.