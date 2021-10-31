Chakrata road accident: PM announces ex-gratia Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of deceased in a road accident that happened in Chakrata, Uttarakhand. The ex-gratia will be provided from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), PM office announced on Sunday.

‘An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic accident in Chakrata, Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each: PM @narendramodi,’ the PMO tweeted.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Chakrata accident climbed to 13, informed Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar. The accident took place at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district.