Court issues second NBW against Param Bir Singh in Goregaon hotelier extortion case

A Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday in connection with an extortion case being investigated by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. After the Thane Court issued an NBW last week, this is the second non-bailable warrant issued against Singh.

NBWs have also been issued against Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati, in addition to Singh.

The Goregaon police initiated a case against Param Bir, Riyaz Bhati, Vinay Singh, Sumit Singh, Alpesh Patel, and the dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze after receiving a complaint from Bimal Agarwal, a hotelier and municipal contractor.

Waze, who is presently in jail for his alleged participation in the Ambani bomb scare and the Mansukh Hiran murder case, and Param Bir Singh, allegedly extorted Rs 11.92 lakh in cash and valuables from Agarwal. The case was first filed at the Goregaon police station on accusations of extortion, criminal conspiracy, and common intention, and then moved to Crime Branch Unit XI.

While Alpesh Patel and Sumit Singh were apprehended, Param Bir, Vinay Singh, and Riyaz Bhati remained untraceable, according to the police. They have each received two notices, and notices have been mailed to their respective residences, directing them to appear before the investigating officer.

‘However, they did not appear or respond to the notices. Hence, the crime branch approached the magistrate court for NBW. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S B Bhajipale on Saturday issued a non-bailable warrant against all the three accused,’ an officer said.

Waze, who is also charged in the same extortion case and is presently incarcerated, had asked to have the magistrate court production warrant revoked. The application was denied by the court, and he is now expected to be taken into jail by the crime branch on Monday after appearing in court.

Five FIRs have been filed against Param Bir at various police stations throughout Maharashtra, as well as a lookout circular. In addition, the state Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating him in two other cases. Singh’s salary had already been placed on hold by the state’s home department. Singh had last reported to work on May 4, following which he took medical leave.