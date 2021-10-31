CSK felicitates Olympic Gold winner Neeraj Chopra, presents Rs 1 crore, special jersey

New Delhi: Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings felicitated Indian Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Sunday, by presenting him Rs one crore in recognition of his historic feat at the Tokyo Games. CSK also presented a special jersey with the number 8758, representing his gold medal-winning effort of 87.58m, as a mark of respect.

CSK CEO K S Viswanathan presented a cheque of Rs one crore on behalf of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited to the 23-year old Olympic champion javelin thrower. ‘The entire nation is proud of Neeraj for his stupendous achievement. By becoming the first Indian to win a medal (gold) in track and field, he has set a benchmark. He is an inspiration for the next generation. 87.58 is a number that will forever be etched in Indian sporting history and it’s an honour for us to present this special jersey to Neeraj. We wish he brings more glory to the nation’, Viswanathan said.

After receiving the award and special jersey, Chopra thanked the CSK management for the support, and said that the past two months have been an opportunity for him to experience new things. ‘Thank you so much for your support and for the prize. It feels good. I never thought that I’ll get so much love after winning gold. It was completely unexpected and it feels good. Hopefully I’ll work hard and get good results’, he said.

Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the Olympic games, with a throw of 87.58m on August 7 in Tokyo. He also joined Abhinav Bindra, as only the second Indian individual gold medallist in the Olympics.