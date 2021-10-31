‘Cutest ghost!’: Hardik, Natasa share adorable clicks of their son in Halloween dress

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik and Natasa Pandya’s son was dressed up as a ghost in his Halloween costume and looked the cutest ghost ever! On Saturday, Natasa, a social media sensation and model, shared multiple photos and videos of her son Agastya dressed as a ghoul in a white costume with a lantern-shaped bag for trick or treating.

He looked incredibly cute in his outfit, and viewers were taken aback by how mature he has become.

Take a look: https://www.instagram.com/p/CVp46AQgxTY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In January 2020, Hardik and Natasa Stankovic were engaged in a private ceremony in Dubai. Agastya, the couple’s first child, was born in July last year. According to rumours, the couple met in a nightclub and fell in love right away.

Read also: Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati pay last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar

Natasa, a Serbian model, made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Prakash Jha’s ‘Satyagraha.’ In 2014-15, she was a contestant on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8.’

She has appeared in various popular Bollywood songs, including ‘Mehbooba’ from ‘Fukrey Returns’ and ‘Zindagi Meri Dance Dance.’ She’s also appeared in a few Tamil and Kannada films as a dancer.