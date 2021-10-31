Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati pay last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar

Bengaluru: The people of Karnataka have had a particularly trying 24 hours as they try to come to terms with the untimely death of Puneeth Rajkumar. Despite the fact that he was only 46 years old, the actor already had an illustrious career and was best recognised for his pleasant demeanour across the country. He had a large number of acquaintances, particularly in the Telugu film industry, who have now made it a point to pay their respects to their late friend.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s mortal remains lay in state at the Kantheerava Stadium since Friday evening (October 29th) in order for fans and well-wishers to pay their condolences. Many celebrities, including the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, travelled to Bengaluru earlier today to pay their respects to Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kantheerava Stadium.

Jr. NTR, who had a close personal relationship with the Powerstar and had contributed him his voice for the film ‘Chakravyuha,’ couldn’t help but cry when he saw his friend’s remains. He was accompanied by Prashanth Neel, the director of ‘K.G.F,’ who was visibly rattled by the events.

Inside the stadium, megastar Chiranjeevi was spotted crying as he embraced an emotional Shiva Rajkumar. Chiranjeevi was joined by Venkatesh from Telugu, Ali from comedy, and Meka Srikanth from Puneeth’s ‘James’ co-star.

Rana Daggubati, who plays Baahubali, was seen paying his respects to his close buddy Puneeth Rajkumar earlier today. As he offered prayers and condolences to the late Powerstar, Superstar Balakrishna couldn’t keep his emotions from showing.