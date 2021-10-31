Mobile phones stolen from crowd gathered to see Aryan at Arthur Road jail, Mannat

Mumbai: People in the crowd assembled outside Arthur Road jail and Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat to witness Aryan Khan ahead of his parole had at least ten phones stolen. ‘My Mobile has been stolen from outside Shahrukh khan house. Pls ignore if anyone received any message via Mobile, Twitter or Facebook,’ one person said in a tweet.

A big crowd gathered outside the jail and Mannat earlier in the day to greet Aryan Khan. As he approached his residence, fans greeted him with Aryan Khan posters and placards. ‘Welcome home Aryan Khan. Stay strong prince Aryan. Everything will be alright soon,’ a placard read by a group of fans who assembled early in the morning outside Mannat.

The lane leading to Mannat’s entrance was became so congested that the police and Khan’s private security personnel had to clear the area to allow Aryan’s car to get through. Furthermore, Aryan Khan was released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail after spending 22 days there following his detention on a cruise ship off the city’s coast by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The Bollywood superstar’s 23-year-old son walked out of prison at 11 am on Saturday (Oct 30), got into a car, and drove half an hour to his home Mannat, a landmark in suburban Bandra, as fans waited outside his villa to catch a glimpse of the star and son.