‘Engage in some constructive work rather than talking about discrimination’: BSP slams RSS

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria lashed out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), following General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabole’s statement on ‘anti-conversion bill’. The BSP leader said that RSS should talk about problems that exist within the country, rather than talking about discrimination.

‘RSS talks of discrimination all the time. It should talk about the problems that exist within the country, which are poverty, hunger, atrocities against the downtrodden people and injustice with women in society. I want to say that RSS should be engaged in some constructive work rather than talking about discrimination’, Bhadoria was quoted by ANI.

The BSP national spokesperson further criticised the Central government for the continuous hike in fuel prices in the country. ‘Everyday news are coming that prices of petrol, diesel and gas are increasing. The prices of other essential commodities are also increasing. The Modi government made promises to the people that it will bring ‘Achhe din’ but the government is bringing inflation, not ‘achhe din’. The common people are very disappointed and upset due to the policies of the central government’, Bhadoria added.

Bhadoria’s remarks came after the demand raised by RSS on Saturday that religious conversions should stop in the country and the ones who are denouncing their faith should publicly declare it. The RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had declared that the RSS will welcome any anti-conversion bill passed by the Centre.