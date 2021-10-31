Eternally grateful to play war hero: Kangana Ranaut as she wraps Tejas’ shoot

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been showered with praise following the success of her recent film, Thalaivii, directed by AL Vijay. After basking in the glory of her successful Bilingual biographical drama, the actress is now preparing for the release of her next film, Tejas, which she finished shooting on Saturday. As the session came to a close, the actress said on her official Instagram handle that she is ‘grateful for getting to play a soldier’ in the film. Tejas will be released on the big screen in 2022.

The star revealed on Instagram that the shoot for her next film, Tejas, has been wrapped up. She will be playing an Indian Air Force officer in the film, and she wrote a statement describing her sentiments as the shoot came to a close.

Sharing a video, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to play a war hero, saying she is eternally thankful. ‘Another beautiful journey comes to an end… It’s a wrap for Tejas. What a ride. Above all what an opportunity. This will make the entire Nation proud… Thank you @sarveshmewara for choosing me Thank you @rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me…. Thanks to everyone who worked on this project… eternally grateful for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime. Jai Hind,’ read the note.

The actress also took to her Instagram story to praise the director, Sarvesh Mewara and called him ‘Chief, recalling that he read the script out to her in December 2019. She wrote, ‘Heartfelt gratitude for everything. Go make it big and be the topmost filmmaker.’

Kangana Ranaut received her fourth National Film Award for Best Actress lately. Her efforts in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Panga earned her the honour. She was recently seen in Thalaivii, a biography of Tamil Nadu’s former chief minister, late Jayalalithaa. Apart from Tejas, Ranaut is preparing for the release of Dhaakad, a crime thriller and she will also appear in The Incarnation Sita.