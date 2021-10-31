‘Fight is against fraud not religion’: Nawab Malik stands by his statement on Sameer Wankhede

Maharashtra minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nawab Malik reaffirmed his claims against Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Sunday, saying that he stands by his words and his battle is against fraud, not religion or caste.

Notably, the veteran NCP politician accused Sameer Wankhede, the Mumbai zone head of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), of fabricating his identity in order to obtain a position under the Scheduled Caste category.

Furthermore, the NCP leader had shared a wedding photo of Sameer Dawood Wankhede’s first marriage to Dr Shabana Quraishi, as well as a copy of their 2006 ‘nikaah-nama,’ accusing the officer of obtaining a reserved quota job with the IRS using false documents.

‘I stand by my statement that he is (Sameer Wankhede) on a post by forging SC certificate. He snatched away a poor SC man’s rights. Fight against fraud, not religion/caste. I urge Arun Haldar (vice-chairman of National Commission for SC) to maintain his post’s dignity,’ Malik told reporters.

The Maharashtra Minister further stated: ‘Some people said that matters relating to drugs involve money, goons and I could lose my life. Attempts were made to silence me. But I had said that we will take this to a logical end. If someone says they will kill Nawab Malik, then I’ll die the day I have to.’