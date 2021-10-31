New Delhi: Actor Sikandar Kher, son of actor Anupam Kher turns a year older today, and his father came up with a lovely birthday note for his beloved son, which was posted on Instagram handle; along with a throwback picture of himself along with Kirron Kher and Sikandar. On the special note, Anupam Kher only has the nicest things to say about son Sikandar, but a question was the highlight of the post.

‘Happy birthday dearest Sikandar Kher. May God give you all the happiness, success, peace, long and healthy life. I am glad we have never been a typical father/son duo. Growing up (as a person) with you has been amazing. I may not admit often or openly but I have learnt so many things from you. And I am proud of you for the way you are making your choices as an actor. Have a great year’, Anupam Kher wrote.

On the very next line, the non-typical dad is seen asking the typical dad question for Sikandar Kher.’Par shaadi kab kar rahe ho (But when are you getting married)? This is from Dulari? Love you!’ Anupam Kher shared a more recent picture of the duo along with the throwback family pic.

Replying to the post, Sikandar Kher commented, ‘Thank you and love you, dad! You’ve been a great father and a friend…and always been there for me when I’ve needed someone the most’. Many other celebrities from cine-field, including Soni Razdan and Jugal Hansraj also sent their birthday wishes to Sikandar.