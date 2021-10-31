I think he is from Scheduled Caste, says NCSC vice-chairman after meeting Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Mumbai section, on Saturday, met with the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and presented him an application.

Vice-chairman Arun Halder remarked after their discussion that he believes Sameer Wankhede is from a reserved caste. Arun Halder said: ‘After listening to his complaint, I think he is from a scheduled caste. He has denied allegations of any religious conversion.’

This comes only days after Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik said that Sameer Wankhede is a Muslim who falsified his caste certificate to get access to the public service under the Scheduled Caste quota. On October 25, Nawab Malik posted a snapshot of what he said was Sameer Wankhede’s birth certificate.

Sameer Wankhede then filed a complaint with the NCSC, which launched an investigation into the situation. Wankhede also released a public statement disputing the charges, claiming that his father is a Hindu and his late mother was a Muslim.

‘The publishing of my personal documents on Twitter is defamatory in nature and unnecessary invasion of my family privacy… I am pained by the nature of personal, defamatory and slanderous attacks,’ Sameer Wankhede said.

Nawab Malik has levelled various claims against NCB’s Sameer Wankhede, since the central agency’s investigation into the high-profile Mumbai cruise narcotics case began on October 2.