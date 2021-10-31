IMD forecasts heavy rain in Kerala till November 3, issues orange alert in five districts

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala till November 3. The IMD has issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts for Sunday and Monday. A yellow alert has been issued in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts on Sunday.

The orange alert denoted heavy to very heavy rainfall and the yellow alert denotes moderate to heavy rainfall. The national weather agency said that a Low pressure area has been formed in the South West Bay of Bengal .off the Srilankan Coast and is the cause of heavy rain in Kerala.