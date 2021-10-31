India-US military meeting for a mock UN mission concluded.

After two weeks of cold weather warfare training and a mock United Nations mission centered on a country torn between rival factions, the bilateral exercise dubbed Yudh Abhyas concluded Friday for the United States Army Alaska and the Indian Army.

The drill included around 350 Indian soldiers from the 7th Battalion, Madras Regiment, as well as US paratroopers from Alaska. Although the Indian personnel were largely from southern India, they work in the Himalayas, where Indian and Chinese forces have fought in recent months over border disputes.

‘There are no higher or more remote mountains than the Himalayas, and that kind of subject matter experience is going to make our paratroopers that much more capable in Arctic warfare,’ said the US Army Col. Jody Shouse when asked about the Indian soldiers and their skills.

Shouse is in charge of the 4th Infantry Brigade of the 25th Infantry Division, which has collaborated with Indian forces this year. Indian Army Brigadier Parag Nangare led the Indian battalion, which was regarded as ‘Shandaar Saath,’ which means ‘Magnificent Seven.’

According to the Army, Yuddh Abhyas is aimed at strengthening inter-operatability between Indian and American soldiers in order to help them better operate together in future situations throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

The drill demonstrated that the two armies were far stronger and more successful together, according to Shouse.

Nangare commented in a lighter vein that they learnt about the many technologies that the US Army use during combat deployments, particularly the counter-IED and counter-Unmanned Aerial System tactics and equipment.

The exercise included two key components, according to the two commanders: field training and command post training.

Cold weather and high-altitude skill development in mountaineering and snow survival, medical evacuations, and small weapons firing were all part of the field training.

There were some unusual situations that are unique to high altitudes, particularly those that influence men and materials, Nangare explained. He added that there were a lot of maintenance concerns with guns and other equipment and the range calibration was difficult.

The training for the command post was based on a simulated United Nations mission in a country ripped apart by warring factions. It posed soldiers with the difficulty of safeguarding civilian infrastructure while also adhering to United Nations’ rules on the use of force.

Both chiefs declared that the exercise was a success, saying that soldiers from both forces learned valuable lessons from one another that they wanted to apply next year.

The next version of the exercise will take place in India, according to Shouse, who added that while the scope of the training may alter from year to year, the relationship between the two armies would continue to grow.