India’s vaccination coverage crosses 106 crore doses

New Delhi: India has crossed another milestone in Covid vaccination as the total vaccination crossed 106 crores. More than 61,99,429 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 7 pm.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. Vaccination for people aged above 18 started on May 1.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state has become the first in the country to administer 13 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses and asked the people to get vaccinated against the virus.