Mahzooz Draw: 26 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirham

Dubai: Mahzooz draw has announced the winning numbers of this week. The number is 8, 23, 24, 31, and 47.

26 lucky winners jointly won 1 million UAE dirham. They matched four out of the five winning numbers. The winners will get around 38,462 UAE dirham. Three others identified as Benjar, Ralito and Ganesh have won Dh 100,000 each.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines announces special fares

Another 1,226 participants matched three out of five numbers and won the third prize of Dh350 each. The total prize money won in the draw was Dh1,729,100.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. The next weekly live draw will be held on Saturday, November 6, at 9pm UAE time.