Man dies after being gored at a bull running festival in Spain

Authorities reported that a man died from his injuries after being gored at a bull-running festival in Eastern Spain.

It was the first such fatality in the country since such incidents occurred following the relaxation of COVID-19 curbs throughout the summer.

The 55-year-old man, who has not been identified, was repeatedly attacked by the bull at the event in Onda, according to the town council on Saturday.

Other people attempted to scare away the animal to leave the man, but their efforts were futile.

The man died later on Saturday in a hospital in the adjacent town of Villareal after bleeding from a wound in his left thigh that punctured his artery. He also had a head wound, the emergency officials reported.

Onda Council has cancelled all bull-running events scheduled for the town’s festival, which concludes on Sunday.

The public argument over whether bull-running festivals should be banned has heated up in recent years, and just a few have occurred since Spain’s COVID-19 limitations were relaxed.

The animals that are released out for the runs are usually utilised in bullfights later that day. According to a 2020 poll conducted by Electomania, 46.7 percent of Spaniards support the prohibition of bullfighting, 34.7 percent oppose the prohibition but do not support a formal ban and 18.6 percent say it should be continued.