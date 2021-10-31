Matchboxes to become costlier sooner

New Delhi: The price of matchboxes will become costlier sooner. The All-India Chamber of Matches has announced this. The price will be doubled from Rs 1 to Rs 2. The last time the price was hiked in 2007. The decision was been taken after taking into consideration the rising prices of raw materials.

As per the matchbox manufacturers, 14 different types of raw materials are required to make a matchbox. The prices of many such materials have more than doubled in the past 14 years. The price of Red Phosphorus has increased from Rs 425 to Rs 810 while wax rates have increased from Rs 58 to Rs 80. The cost of the Outer Box Board has increased from Rs 36 to Rs 55 and the inner box board’s rate has increased from Rs 32 to Rs 58.

Tamil Nadu is the hub of matchbox manufacturing. More than 90% of production is from this state. Around 320 manufacturing units and over 1500-Job work units’ function in the state. More than 4 lakh people are working in the sector. Women constitute 90% of the workforce.

As per reports, India currently exports matchsticks worth Rs. 240 crore.