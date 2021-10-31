Mumbai cruise drug bust: Mohit Kamboj files Rs 100-crore defamation suit against Nawab Malik

Mohit Kamboj, the former president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, has filed a Rs 100-crore defamation suit against Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik for allegedly levelling false claims against him and his family in the cruise ship drug-bust case.

Malik has been conducting regular news conferences to launch assaults on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its zonal director Sameer Wankhede since the case involving superstar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan came to light. He made several accusations against others, including Kamboj.

On October 9, Kamboj issued a notice to Malik, asking the minister to refrain from making defamatory statements. Rather than holding his tongue, Malik reiterated the charges on several television channels on October 11. On the same day, Kamboj wrote Malik another letter, demanding that he either verify what he had said or stop making such allegations.

Kamboj on October 26, filed a criminal complaint in Mazgaon’s Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, requesting an order to issue the process under Section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, for the purpose of taking cognizance of offences punishable under Sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

He also filed a complaint in the Bombay High Court, seeking an injunction and decree declaring that Malik performed activities that were civilly improper and derogatory to Kamboj’s name and character. The lawsuit asked for a permanent injunction prohibiting Malik from performing similar actions, as well as a monetary compensation/damage order.

In his appeal, Kamboj emphasised his political ties and status in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and his experience. It goes on to say that Malik’s accusations were malicious.