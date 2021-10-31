PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Sunday, on the occasion of her 37th death anniversary. ‘On her death anniversary, paying tributes to India’s former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji’ PM Modi tweeted.

On her death anniversary, paying tributes to India’s former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial ‘Shakti Sthal’. ‘She represented strength. She epitomised sacrifice. She personified service. A billion salutes to the Iron Lady of India, our very first woman Prime Minister, a true Bharat Ratna, Smt. Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary’, Congress penned on its official Twitter handle.

Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister, was assassinated on October 31, 1984 by two of her own security guards, linked to Khalistani extremists.