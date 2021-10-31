Russia, not ready to let Taliban into UN.

No one is in a hurry to recognise the Taliban as Afghanistan’s government, according to Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, indicating that Moscow was not ready to enable the Islamist extremists to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations.

He also stated that the United Nations and unilateral sanctions against Taliban commanders would have to be addressed, but that would not be done very soon.

The topic of recognition would emerge when the international community ensures that the authorities’ proclaimed promises and obligations were fulfilled, Nebenzia told reporters.

He was alluding to Taliban’s commitments made since the organisation overthrew the Western-backed government in mid-August, which included safeguarding human rights, notably for women and children, as well as fighting terrorism and drugs.

The United Nations is currently debating over who should represent Afghanistan. Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s Doha-based spokesperson, has been nominated as United Nations’ ambassador for Afghanistan, while Ghulam Isaczai, the UN envoy representing the Taliban-deposed government, is hoping to retain the country’s seat.

A nine-member United Nations credentials committee, including Russia, China, and the United States, will review the competing Afghan claims next month, with a decision expected before the end of the year.

Nebezia stated that the most important thing was to stabilise the country, primarily. The economy was on the point of collapsing due to a lack of resources, which have been frozen and were unlikely to be released anytime soon, he added.

Afghanistan has billions of dollars in assets held by the Federal Reserve of the United States and other European central banks, but that money has been frozen since the Taliban took power.

According to UN officials, even the United Nation was unable to get enough funds into Afghanistan to distribute relief to the millions of people on the verge of starvation and is struggling to find measures to help stabilise the collapsing economy of Afghanistan.

Nebenzia remarked that carrying cash on aircrafts might not be the ideal solution for Afghanistan’s problems.